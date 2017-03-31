Introducing Zero Waste Maine to the BDN blog network

Hello, my name is Claire T Weinberg. I’ve always been environmentally aware but World Ocean Day in 2016 moved me into environmental activism. The theme that year was “Too Much Plastic” with a special focus on single-use plastic. I was especially motivated to do better not just in my personal life but also professionally. I have a business with my daughter Carly, Dulse & Rugosa. We make farm fresh, handcrafted skincare with a twist of seaweed. Carly is a licensed seaweed harvester so we are invested in healthy oceans. The deep call to action I felt as I became more aware of the impact plastic has on our environment led me to my blog- Zero Waste Journey- Small Steps for a Healthy Planet. I call my blog a journey because moving towards using less plastic is a cha-cha dance, two steps forward, one back. It ain’t easy but it’s worth it!

Two terms I hear a lot are zero waste and plastic free. Zero waste is a philosophy that focuses on rethinking how we live in order to produce as little waste as possible. You know you’re a zero waste warrior when you start looking at how products are packaged. Buying in bulk is a great example of being a zero waster. Plastic-free is all about limiting your use of plastic to essentials and eliminating single-use plastic. Single use plastic is plastic that is used once and then discarded- straws, coffee cups, drink lids, water bottles, grocery bags.

For me, small steps work best. It’s a bit like a New Year Resolution. When I make a totally unrealistic resolution, no wine, no chocolate, no Netflix binge watching, well, I fail. But if I pick something that’s a challenge but achievable I can feel proud. That’s the zero waste journey. Picking a single act, mastering it, feeling proud and moving to a new challenge.

My first step was BYOB- bring my own bag for all grocery trips. I was OK with this but if I forgot I used plastic. Once I made my resolution it was a bit tougher. There was the day I didn’t buy anything because I didn’t have a bag and the day I carried a bunch of items out in my hands. Being a fast learner it only took me a few weeks to always remember my bags. Remembering bags was one of my many small steps towards zero waste.

One thing I feel really strongly about is supporting each other on our journey. It’s not easy and at times seems impossible. I want to provide inspiration, resources, and tips to help you live a fulfilling and low waste life. Subscribe to my blog and for quick tips check out my Instagram page.

“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

– Dalai Lama