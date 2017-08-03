Are you ready to join the Plastic Free Produce Movement? It’s an easy step on your Zero Waste Journey because Mother Nature has been so generous in her packaging of most fruits and vegetables. Bananas, winter squash, avocados…..the list goes on.

Of course, if you have a garden you understand the joy of plastic free produce. It’s also possible to buy produce plastic free with just a bit of effort. The first thing to do is either bring your own produce bags or have a basket to put all you produce in for easy weighing. I was so proud of my first set of produce bags made from an old sheet but found they weren’t perfect for produce as the checker didn’t know what was inside each bag. It could hold up the checkout line if the store was crowded. My plan is to make some bags out of tulle but honestly I’ve gotten so use to simply placing most produce right in my basket or cart. You do need a bag for peas, beans, etc.

One important reason to switch to plastic free produce is plastic is not biodegradable while our produce is. It just keeps breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces. Those teeny tiny pieces often end up in the ocean where they are eaten by sea creatures. If you think about it, these minute pieces of plastic resemble tiny and delicious critters in the ocean food chain.

Also plastic is made from oil, a non-renewable resource. One day we will run out of oil. We need to conserve and use our natural resources rather than squander it covering fruits and vegetables that Mother Nature has already packaged perfectly.

Once you make the switch you do have to be mindful with your produce in the fridge- especially if your bags are not clear. I’ve had a few very yucky bags of forgotten produce to clean out- but remember it’s a process. One change I made was to shop more often but I totally understand if your busy life doesn’t allow this. I keep my salad greens right in my salad spinner. I use cloths to keep carrots and beets fresh and try to pay attention to what I have and eat it while it is fresh and tasty.

Anita Horan- a plastic free produce activist from Australia has some great tips on her FaceBook page https://www.facebook.com/anita.the.writer/ and she has started a Plastic Free Produce campaign. She has a template for cards to scatter around the produce department to help raise awareness if you want to become a give up plastic activist- No plastic needed cards.

Going #plasticfreeproduce is a small but important step on the Zero Waste Journey.